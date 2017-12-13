Nintendo sells over 10 million units of its Switch console globally to generate more than $3 billion in revenue

Nintendo, on 12 December announced, that it has sold over 10 million units of its Switch console worldwide since it was launched nine months ago. When translated into sales, the 10 million Switch units have generated more than $3 billion of revenue as each console is priced at $300.

However, the mantle of the most successful console from the Japanese company is held firmly by the Nintendo Wii, which has sold more than 100 million units since it's release back in 2006.

But, according to a report by Variety, if the Switch sales continue strong in the holiday season, then it might topple the first-year sales of the Wii. Nintendo has claimed, according to the report, that the projected sales for the first year could be to the tune of 16.7 million which would be more than 3 million units sold in the first year of Nintendo Wii.

The report claims that US sales have not yet been disclosed by the company, but it is claimed that at least more than 2.6 million units were sold in the US. The report also claims that three-game titles which are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey, were purchased by at least 50 percent of the Switch users and another game Splatoon 2 was purchased by 25 percent of switch users. Also, it seems that Nintendo has received good support from game publishers like EA and Ubisoft said the report.

Early on it was reported that Nintendo's Switch console had a massive year in sales in Japan after 2.5 million units were sold in the country since it was released back in March. This made it the most sold console system of the year in Japan while overtaking the PS4.