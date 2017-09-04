Nikon D850 with 45.7 MP sensor, 4K video recording launched; pricing starts at Rs 2,54,950 for body only

Nikon India has announced the launch of its latest FX camera, Nokia D850 for the Indian market. Nikon D850 is the latest full frame camera launched by Nikon. It packs a whopping 45.7 MP FX-format CMOS sensor with ‘silent photography’ feature. Nikon has priced the camera at Rs 2,54,950 for the bold only while it will cost Rs 2,99,950 with the AF-S Nikkor 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens.

For the uninitiated, FX refers to full-frame format. 45.7 MP resolution enables users to capture detailed. The camera packs EXPEED 5 image-processing engine along with a Back-Side Illumination (BSI) sensor design. This is the first Nikon FX camera that incorporates the BSI design which would help the camera to capture images with a wide dynamic range with low-noise. It also allows users to capture images with up to 9 fps in continuous shooting mode.

D850 comes with a native ISO range from 64 to 25600 along with ‘an extended low metering limit.’ Last but not the least, users can also finally shoot 4K video along with 4x or 5x slow-motion videos in Full HD. Thr company has also packed 8K time-lapse movie production.

Managing Director for Nikon India, Kazuo Ninomiya said, “The launch of the revolutionary Nikon D850 exemplifies our commitment towards bringing about cutting-edge technological innovation in the evolving photography space. As a company, we have set a high benchmark for DSLRs and the launch of D850 is a testament to our innovative range of products.”

He went on to add, “The D850 is a combination of remarkable advancements and we are confident that this camera will transform the photography experience in India and across the globe. The Nikon D850 is the hero camera.”

This comes months after the company reported a turnover of about Rs 1,100 crores in FY 2016. Nokia India is aiming to increase the turnover by about 5-10 percent.