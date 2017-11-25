New Xiaomi phone render surfaces showing off a bezel-less display, could be the Mi 6C

A new Xiaomi phone render has surfaced online with a full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio display. One might expect it to be some kind of successor of the Mi Mix series but, the photo clearly shows bezels (however minute) on all four sides of the phone. So then what is this device?

Speculations are leaning more towards the device being Xiaomi's yet-unannounced Redmi Note 5, which according to earlier reports, is coming with a bezel-less display. However, the apparent dual-front camera system on the front of the phone throws a twist in the tale.

According to Gizmochina the phone could most likely be the Xiaomi Mi 6C. Now there is no way to verify this information so it is all guess-work at the moment. The back side of the phone's render does not show the top of the device where we the the dual-camera system and the fingerprint sensor may be residing.

Also visible in the renders is what looks like metal body and speaker grills at the bottom, which according to the report, is quite reminiscent of a mid-range Redmi device. The report also claims that the phone could be priced around CNY 1,499. No further details are available at this point.

Xiaomi tweeted out on its Indian Twitter handle that it will be launching a new phone in India on 30 November. The tagline for this new device is #Deshkasmartphone and it might be possible that the company will be launching a smartphone that is completely built in India as it gears up to boost its manufacturing presence in India.