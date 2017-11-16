New WhatsApp feature will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call while the voice call is in progress.

According to @WABetaInfo, a popular fab website that checks Beta versions in development, in the new Android update, WhatsApp is developing a new button that will allow to users to quickly switch from voice to video call without stopping the voice call in progress.

The feature is seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.163 version, it tweeted on 16 November. The recipient, however, will be able to reject the upcoming video call if he or she wants.

"WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow to direcly mute a video," the report added. The instant messaging app has also confirmed group voice calls in its latest beta version for Android.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp last month announced the official rollout of its most anticipated feature 'Delete for Everyone' that allows its over one billion users revoke their messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or a group.

The popular messaging service may also be working on an app for iPad users as references of WhatsApp for iPad were spotted on latest WhatsApp desktop app. WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide. Its "Status" feature now has 300 million daily active users.