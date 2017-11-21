New Sony smartphone with codename H4133 revealed on GFXBench; to release in 2018 with Snapdragon 630 SoC

A new Sony smartphone, expected to be launched in 2018, has appeared on a benchmarking website. The phone has been given the codename H4133 and its specs have been revealed on GFXBench database.

According to the spec sheet, the phone has a 5.2-inch full-HD display and a 21 MP rear camera which can also shoot 4K videos while the selfie camera has a 7 MP sensor. The phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and an Adreno 502 GPU which puts it in the mid-range category. Alongside this is the phone also has 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage and it will be running on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.

Since the model number begins with H the phone will be released in 2018, according to GSMArena. Recently Sony launched its flagship XZ1 in India for a price of Rs 44,990. The phone made waves at IFA as it is the only non-Google smartphone launching with Android Oreo out of the box.

Sony's major feature on the XZ1 is a 3D Creator app which lets you create 3D scans of faces, head scans, object scans and food scans. The process involves following the dots on the 3D Creator app, which ensure that all the areas of the subject are scanned. You can then render and even send these 3D scans for 3D printing.