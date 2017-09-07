New Microsoft Surface devices expected at Future Decoded event in October

Microsoft will be launching a new Surface device in October, say reports. It’s not yet clear what type of Surface device the software giant will be launching, however.

The Verge’s sources have confirmed to them that Panos Panay, Microsoft’s corporate VP of devices, will be speaking at the Microsoft Future Decoded event in London. The event will be held from 31 October to 1 November. As The Verge points out, Microsoft normally launches new Surface devices in October.

Microsoft did promise that ARM-powered Windows 10 devices are in the works, and the company did promise that the devices would launch this year.

With that in mind, it’s certainly possible that we’ll see a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Surface device at the Future Decoded event. The ARM-powered devices were originally expected to run Windows RT, but it's now possible that we'll see devices powered by a variant of Windows 10 S.

We’re also hoping to see an updated Surface Book and Surface PC as well as a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop running Intel’s “new” 8th gen processors. Intel’s 8th generation mobile processors have doubled the core counts compared to its predecessor and on the strength of that, Intel is claiming a massive, 40 percent bump in performance. The Verge thinks that it’s possible we’ll see a Surface Pro device with support for LTE as well.

Sadly, there’s still no hint of the fabled Surface Phone.