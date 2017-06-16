Netflix plans to join Amazon, Reddit and others on 12 July in protest to save net neutrality in the US

Netflix has announced its intention of participating alongside Amazon and Reddit in an "Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality” on 12 July, 2017, reports ArsTechnica.

Earlier, Netflix had dropped out of its role preserve net neutrality after their CEO Reed Hastings mentioned onstage at the Code Conference in California that Netflix has become a big enough company to get all the deals it wanted and that the smaller companies should lead the way. However, the company tweeted today, "Netflix will never outgrow the fight for # NetNeutrality, Everyone deserves an open Internet."

Netflix will never outgrow the fight for #NetNeutrality. Everyone deserves an open Internet. https://t.co/iHfQUjfq2x — Netflix US (@netflix) June 15, 2017

Online video streaming providers gain a tremendous amount of advantage by net neutrality as Internet providers might otherwise try to restrict access to video services that compete against their cable TV packages.

On 12 July, 2017 sites that are participating in the Internet-wide day of action to protest against net neutrality are expected to provide visitors with tools to contact Congress and also display prominent messages about FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to gut net neutrality rules. When contacted by Ars, Netflix said that it does not yet have specific details to share about its plans for 12 July.

The protest is being organized by advocacy groups Fight for the Future, Free Press, and Demand Progress. The groups say that thousands of websites have decided to join, with notable participants including OkCupid, Mozilla, Etsy, Kickstarter, Vimeo, and PornHub.