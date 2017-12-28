Netflix expected to be partnering with WhatsApp at an enterprise level; to recommend shows to WhatsApp users

Netflix and Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp are planning for an enterprise level partnership which is expected to bring to make WhatsApp users more familiar with Netflix content.

A report on KillerFeatures mentioned that Netflix is planning to send messages related to the content recommendation on the online video-watching platform to WhatsApp users.

A screenshot tweeted by a user shows the Netflix recommending shows on WhatsApp.

Netflix wants to send recommendations on Whatsapp now... pic.twitter.com/LsAqQUfs5j — Sahil Khan (@sahilk) December 27, 2017

Another screenshot taken by a user on WhatsApp shows a Netflix chat window asking that it be added as a contact, so that the user is kept in the loop regarding latest shows. Official confirmation from both Netflix and WhatsApp is awaited on the matter.

Recently WhatsApp joined hands with online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow for sending the confirmation of ticket on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has crossed 200 million users in India in February. WhatsApp Business has also been recently launched to help small and medium businesses communicate with users on WhatsApp.