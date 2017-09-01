Net neutrality recommendations will keep the unique Indian context in mind, says TRAI chairman RS Sharma

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) held an open house consultation in the capital to discuss issues pertaining to net neutrality. Alongside, issues related to user data privacy and security and ownership of telecom networks were also discussed. TRAI expects that its recommendations on these aspects, which would be ready in two months, will provide inputs for the government committee on data protection, according to a report in the Economic Times.

TRAI chairman RS Sharma, addressing the issue of net neutrality, said that the recommendations would be in line with the unique requirements that the Indian markets present. "So, whatever rules that we come up with will be in harmony with our developmental objectives and our country’s interests," said Sharma. These recommendations are expected to come out in a month's time.

TRAI has also sought views on the matter of regulation of devices. Sharma said that since the device is also part of the network, as one can't access the network without it, there is a need to have rules for devices as well.

The reason TRAI called for an open consultation was because some carriers have claimed that a SIM-locked handset with limited apps under a tarriff plan were as good as a 'walled-garden'. According to Bharti Airtel, apps and content providers should also be regulated as they use the telecom networks and should share their revenue. This was not taken well by a lot of net neutrality supporters.

Sharma also said that TRAI would be looking at consumer data protection and it is looking into the privacy, security and ownership aspects within the data delivery pipes.

According to Sharma, TRAI regulations on these matters will help the 10-member Justice BN Srikrishna committee in identifying key data protection issues that are ailing India. Specially with the right to privacy now becoming a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has directed the government to frame a data protection law at the earliest.