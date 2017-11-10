NASSCOM appoints former Managing Director of Intel South Asia Debjani Ghosh as its President-Designate

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Friday announced the appointment of Debjani Ghosh, former MD, Intel South Asia, as the NASSCOM President-Designate, succeeding R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM upon the completion of his term in March 2018.

"The industry is today at a very interesting inflection point and NASSCOM has a key role to play in catalysing the next phase of growth of the sector. Debjani will be the first woman President of NASSCOM and her appointment is a true reflection of the importance of diversity and inclusion which is a key pillar for the industry," said Raman Roy, Chairman, NASSCOM.

"These are exciting times for India in terms of the industrial and digital revolution that it is undergoing. I feel privileged and honoured to take up this opportunity to work with all stakeholders and strengthen the prowess of the Indian IT-BPM industry globally and in India. I firmly believe that NASSCOM is much more strategically placed than any other forum to drive the IT agenda of the country," said Debjani Ghosh, President-Designate, NASSCOM.

"The past few years have been exciting and challenging for India as well as the Indian IT-BPM industry. It has been an enriching experience for me personally, working with stakeholders across the globe and strengthening NASSCOM and the industry's position as organisations working towards bringing a positive change to the way the world operates," said R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM.