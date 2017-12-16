NASA's lucky astronauts will get to experience 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' while whizzing over the Earth at 27,000 kph

While the world indulges in a Star Wars frenzy of sorts, the hardworking folk at the ends of the Earth will struggle to join in. For the hardworking folk at the edge of space it’s even harder. Or was, until now.

A major upgrade to the ISS (International Space Station) communication system and a Disney that’s probably feeling generous means that astronauts currently residing in the ISS – 400 km above the surface and whizzing by at a staggeringly awesome 27,600 kph – can watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi from the comfort of their zero-g environment. A NASA official confirmed the same to Inverse, and stated that an exact timeline for this indulgence hadn’t yet been determined.

Making this possible is a 2013 upgrade to the ISS, which upped uplink and downlink speeds to and from the ISS to 25 Mbps and 300 Mbps respectively. Keep that in mind when you go to bargain with your stingy ISP. The system, called the High Rate Communications System (HRCS) uses Ku-band radio and nine Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS) to function, reports ArsTechnica.

What better venue for experiencing the most epic of intergalactic sagas than at the very edge of space, with the inky black Universe as a backdrop, eh?