Narendra Modi reiterates commitment to Digital India, says government using 'mobile power' to empower Indians

Reiterating that the Centre is committed to its Digital India programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government is exploring ways to digitally empower every citizen.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Global Conference on Cyberspace in New Delhi on Thursday, Modi said, "We believe digital platforms reflect democratic values. In India, we give primacy to the human face of technology. We believe in ease of living."

The theme of the summit this year is Cyber4All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.

The prime minister added that his government was "strongly committed" to empowerment through digital access.

Stating that rapid growth in the digital domain helped bring immense changes across the world, including in India, Modi lauded the achievements of Indian IT professionals worldwide.

"On a macro stage, this has led to the emergence of a flat world, where India can compete with developing nations. We believe this validates our long-held belief in 'vasudeva kutumbakam'," Modi said.

Speaking about the utility of digital technology in governance, Modi said, "Today, digital technology is a great enabler. It has paved way for efficient delivery and governance."

He recounted that the Jan Dhan Yojna and Aadhaar projects as well as mobile connectivity have helped reduce corruption and bring transparency. "We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens," Modi said.

3 factors, first financial inclusion through Jan Dhan Bank accounts, second Aadhar platform & third the mobile phone, have greatly helped reduce corruption & bring transparency: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/jzoch1q6ni — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017

Modi stressed on utilising internet for e-participation, claiming that the inclusive nature of internet offers equity of access and equality of opportunity.

"Social media platforms are making cyber space participative for all. News that experts tell us from studios is now being supplemented by experiences highlighted on social media. This transition, to a blend of expertise and experience, is the contribution of the cyber world," Modi said.

Urging the global community to unite over the issue of cyber security, Modi said that cyber space technologies must remain an enabler. "Nations must also take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalisation," he said.

Incepted in 2011 in London, the second GCCS was held in 2012 in Budapest with focus on relationship between internet rights and internet security, which was attended by 700 delegates from nearly 60 countries. The third edition of GCCS was held in 2013 in Seoul with commitment to Open and Secure Cyberspace. The fourth version GCCS 2015 was held in 2015 in The Hague, Netherlands which saw participation from 97 countries.

Earlier the government said the GCCS 2017 is going to be four times bigger than its previous edition in terms of its magnitude. The last conference held in The Netherlands saw about 1,800 delegates, and this year over 10,000 delegates participated in person. There is also be virtual participation from over 2,800 locations across the world.

With inputs from IANS