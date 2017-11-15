Mysterious Sony smartphone spotted on GFXBench with dual front-facing cameras

A mysterious Sony device has been spotted on the GFXBench website, one that could possibly be the very first Sony device with a dual-camera setup. The device has been codenamed the Sony H3213 Avenger and the dual-camera setup will be located on the front of the camera instead of the usual rear placement.

According to the GFXBench sheet, the front cameras have 16 MP and 8 MP sensors. This goes to show that the phone has been designed to give more priority to selfies, than the rear camera.

The Sony smartphone sports a 6-inch display with a 1,080 x 1,920 full-HD resolution. This also means that Sony will stick to its current design that comes with plenty of bezel all around the display.

In terms of the hardware, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 paired with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. An Adreno 508 GPU will be in charge of the graphics.

As mentioned earlier, the mysterious Sony smartphone has dual front cameras while its rear camera will have a single 21 MP sensor. According to the GFXBench data, it is also capable of recording 4K video. In terms of software the H3213 Avenger will run on Android 8.0 Oreo just like its elder sibling the Xperia XZ1. The phone offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS as connectivity options.

Although Sony is currently forecasting its best-ever annual profit (in recent times) by the end of 2017, it has lagged quite remarkably behind many of its counterparts like Samsung, LG and Apple in the smartphone market. They still haven't adapted to the full-screen trend nor the dual-camera setup on their devices as of yet.

But things could change soon, as Sony India's managing director, Kenichiro Hibi confirmed that brand is working on a new design for its next Xperia flagship smartphone.