Mysterious dual-camera smartphone from Huawei with a full-screen display pops up on TENAA

A dual-camera Huawei smartphone has recently popped on Chinese telecommunication equipment website TENAA. The phone comes with the codename Huawei FIG-AL00 and it also includes the fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.

However, the listing did not reveal much other than the fact that it will run Android and offer a dual-SIM setup. The set of images show a full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a LED-flash alongside the dual-camera. According to a report by GSMArena, it is unlikely that this phone will leave China as it has the model number ending in AL00 and all model numbers ending with this have thus far stayed in China and not been introduced in the global market.

In other news about Huawei, the Chinese smartphone giant plans on launching its bezel-less smartphone Honor 7X in India in December. The phone packs a 5.93-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2160 pixel resolution encased in a 2.5 D curved glass. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Huawei's EMUI 5.1.

The Honor 7X is powered by the Kirin 659 chipset which includes eight Cortex A53 cores and is paired alongside the Mali -T830 MP2 GPU. The phone has 4 GB of RAM and internal storage variants ranging from 32 GB to 128 GB with the option of extending the storage via a micro-SD card.