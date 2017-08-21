MTNL increases 3G mobile internet data limit by three times for prepaid customers

State-run telecom firm MTNL said it has increased 3G mobile Internet data limit by up to three times at the same price for its prepaid customers.

"Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has decided to offer up to three times free data on existing prepaid 3G data coupons available in the market," the public sector firm said in a statement.

The company announced that customers buying its Rs 99 data coupons will get 1.5 GB data with a validity of 30 days against 500 MB earlier. Similarly Rs 19 coupon will now provide triple data at 750 MB.

The scheme has been in effect from 7 August, the company said. MTNL customers recharging with Rs 319 will get 2GB of 2G or 3G data every day, unlimited free calls on MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai and daily free 25 minutes on other networks, with a validity of 28 days, the statement said.

Consulting firm Deloitte last week submitted its report on restructuring and revival of debt-laden MTNL, and a panel has been set up in the Telecom Department to study it, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.

A household telephony brand in the 90s and early 2000, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has been making losses since 2009-10 after it was asked to pay Rs 11,000 crores for mobile airwaves, and incurred additional expenses on account of second wage revision leading to payouts to employees. Its total debt stands at over Rs 15,000 crores now.