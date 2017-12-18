Mozilla receives flak from users for unexplained Mr Robot inspired plugin bundled with the Firefox browser

Mozilla who bundled a browser extension along with the Firefox browser did so without an explanation. While the extension was a harmless augmented reality game inspired by the popular television series Mr Robot, the lack of an explanation of its sudden appearance, got a number of Firefox users worked up.

The extension, nicknamed Looking Glass made a number of users mistake it for an unknown spyware that had made its way to the browser. The game which was intended to alert users about the importance of online privacy and security, partially backfired on the team as a cryptic message meant to promote the latest season of the television series, mislead users. As reported by Gizmodo, the message which read, "MY REALITY IS JUST DIFFERENT THAN YOURS" was a line from Mr Robot. The sudden appearance of the message led to a number of users take to Reddit to voice their worry.

A troubled Reddit user stated, “I have no idea what it is or where it came from. I freaked out a bit and uninstalled it immediately.” According to the report, the lack of an explanation also forced a number of users to look for a malicious code in the Looking Glass extension to find out whether the extension was indeed spyware.

Following widespread complaints, Looking Glass was updated by the Mozilla team, with a description that explains the extension's link to the Mr Robot television series. The team has also informed users that the extension will be disabled by default and will not be activated unless the user explicitly opts-in for it.