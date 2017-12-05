Motorola to launch Star Wars-related custom mods for its devices in China

As the Star Wars mania is gripping the entire planet, smartphone makers are finding out new ways to monetise the opportunity. Recently, OnePlus announced a limited OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition in India which is to go on sale one day before the movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on 15 December. The special edition device featured a Star Wars logo on the back, a bright red notification slider, and a custom stormtrooper wallpaper.

Now it appears as though Motorola has also jumped on the bandwagon and has announced that it will be launching Star War Moto Mods in China to honour the film. According to GizmoChina these mods are basically removable covers which have the image of primary Star Wars antagonist Darth Vader with his lightsaber.

The report also said that the mods are expected to arrive in China within the next few weeks and would retail at a price of around CNY 129 (approx Rs 1,300). However, to the disappointment of Star Wars fans across the globe, it seems as though the mod will be restricted to China only.

This is not the first time Motorola has released mods to capitalise on upcoming films. Just earlier this year Motorola had launched mods in honour of the Transformers: The Last Knight movie release, but again the mods were restricted only to China.