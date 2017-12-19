Motorola partners with Poorvika Mobiles to open its first Moto Hub in Chennai

To strengthen its offline retail presence across India, Motorola India on 19 December opened its first "Moto Hub" in Chennai in partnership with the multi-brand retail chain Poorvika Mobiles.

This is the first "Moto Hub" to be launched under the collaboration that will let prospective buyers to experience the latest Motorola technology. They will also get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

"Poorvika Mobiles' in-depth understanding of the local market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola's retail presence," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

The Lenovo-owned brand is planning to open "Moto Hubs" in 250 Poorvika Stores across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka.

Earlier this month, Motorola announced the first-ever experiential store in south India.

The company currently has six "Moto Hubs" (without the partnership) in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and opened three such stores in Kolkata last month.