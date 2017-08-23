Motorola Moto G5S Plus to launch with dual cameras on 29 August in the Indian market

Lenovo owned Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G5S Plus on 29 August. According to a report by GSMArena, the device will be unveiled as an Amazon exclusive. Amazon has posted a banner about the launch on its website with an option to ‘Notify’ the users about the availability of the launch.

As previously reported, Moto G5S Plus will sport aluminium unibody all-metal design with a 3,000 mAh battery. Moto claims that the phone will have enough juice to last an entire day. The device will pack a turbo charger in the box which can give 5 hours of battery life in 15 minutes. It will come with a 5.2-inch FHD screen powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Moto G5S Plus will come with a dual camera setup on the back with two 13 MP camera modules along with an 8 MP wide-angle camera module on the front with LED flash. The phone will also come with the Quick Reply and Night display features as part of the Moto Experience.

Moto has also added a fingerprint sensor which can be used to make payments. The company is expected to price the Moto G5S Plus at around its international price of 299 Euro, which converts to about Rs 22,500 at the time of writing.