Motorola launches Moto Tab with Snapdragon 625 and 2 GB RAM for $ 299.99; its first tablet in six years

Lenovo owned Motorola announced its first tablet in about six years in the form of Moto Tab. For perspective, Motorola's last product in the tablet form factor was the Moto Xoom 2, launched back in 2011.

The company launched this new tablet in the United States and it will be available for AT&T subscribers. The latest tablet from the company will be available starting 17 November 2017 for $ 299.99 which amounts to Rs 19,618 at the time of writing.

Moto Tab will sport a 10.1-inch FHD display with IPS panel. The device will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked up to 2.0 GHz along with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Users can expand the storage with a microSD card up 128 GB in storage capacity. The Tab will pack a 7,000 mAh battery while running on Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box.

Lenovo has added a fingerprint scanner on the tablet along with Type-C port and dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound. The company will also launch two optional accessories for the tablet ‘soon’.

The first one is a ‘Home Assistant Pack’ that essentially is a stand with dual mic setup and a 3W speaker. The second optional accessory is the ‘Productivity Pack’ with Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard that includes a folio case and a touchpad.

Lenovo has added different software enhancements like the ‘TV Mode’ for entertainment and ‘Kids Mode’ to give it to the kids as their primary tablet at home.