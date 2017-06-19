Moto Z2 spotted on benchmarking website AnTuTu; confirms Snapdragon 835 and quad HD screen

Motorola is planning to launch its flagship, the Moto Z2 sometime soon. As the presumed launch date for the Moto Z2 approaches, more and more leaks have started popping up across the internet. According to a recent report by Pocket Now, the Moto Z2 was spotted on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. The listing on the websites paints a decent picture for the upcoming flagship in terms of specifications.

According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device will pack a Quad HD display, which translates to a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels, along with 12 MP camera module on the back and 5 MP camera module on the front. Some reports have pointed out that the Moto Z2 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, but the benchmark listing does not indicate the same.

This is not the first time that the upcoming smartphone was leaked or spotted on benchmarking websites. The smartphone was spotted on a benchmarking website way back in January this year. This comes days after the company announced that it will be launching the Moto C Plus in the Indian market on 19 June.