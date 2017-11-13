Moto X4 to launch in India today: Here is where and how you can watch it live

Motorola's Moto X4 is set to launch in India on 13 November. This smartphone was released first in IFA 2017 conference in Berlin earlier this year.

After Berlin, the phone is set to be launched in the subcontinent today.

For those interested in watching the live stream of the launch can do so on Motorola India's YouTube channel. The live stream link is also available on Flipkart. In fact, Flipkart is Motorola's exclusive partner for the sale of Motorola's Moto X4.

The live stream begins at 2:30 pm today. You can click on the video given below to watch the launch live from New Delhi. The smartphone will go on sale simultaneously at 2:30 pm today.

This new smartphone, Moto X4, comes with a dual-camera setup. It has a 12 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera. Interestingly, this phone supports Amazon’s personal assistant, Alexa. It comes with an IP68 rated water-resistant cover as well.

With a 5.2-inch Full HD display encased in a Corning Glass protection, the phone is powered by 3,000 mAh of battery. Along with that, it comes with a Turbo charger from Motorola. It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC which has a 2.2 GHz Octa core processor. This is paired with 3 GB RAM and with a 32 GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card, it can be expended up to 1 TB storage. Other than that, it also comes with a nano-SIM slot which supports 4G LTE.

During its global launch at IFA 2017 it was released on an Android Nougat 7.1. Its colour variant includes Sterling Blue and Super Black.

Considering the fact that it was launched in Berlin, it was priced at 350 Euros. In India, Moto X4 is expected to cost around Rs 23,000. This would make it a mid-premium smartphone.