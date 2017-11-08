Moto X4 to be exclusively available on Flipkart after 13 November launch

Lenovo is all set to launch the dual-camera smartphone Moto X4 on 13 November. The device will be available exclusively on the online retail website Flipkart after its launch in India. The company had announced the date of launch by responding to a customers query on Twitter earlier. The company tweeted about the exclusive sale of the Moto X4 on Flipkart.

Moto X4 was unveiled at the IFA 2017 conference in Berlin and is already available in the European market. The smartphone sells for $ 400 (approx 26,000) in US market. Recent leaks shows the Motorola's smartphone is going to be priced at Rs 23,999 in India.

The smartphone features 12 MP/f2.0 and 8 MP/f2.2 dual-camera sensors on the rear side of the device. The front facing camera has a 16 MP/f2.0 sensor. Both the rear and front camera come with flash. Motorola has also included Selective Focus feature on the device that helps in adjusting the focus after a picture has been taken. The specifications of the Moto X4 launched in US shows that the smartphone comes with IP68 water resistant rating and has a 5.2-inch Full-HD LTPS IPS display with 1080x1920 screen ratio.

Gear up to experience perfection with #MotoX4, a phone as beautiful as it's strong! Arriving on 13/11, on @Flipkart. https://t.co/I6rC1RlCWq pic.twitter.com/gFHzc9cdrF — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 7, 2017

It comes with single nano SIM card slot and 32 GB of internal storage option that can be extended up to 2 TB with the help of an external microSD card. The smartphone runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz supported by a 650 MHz Adreno 508 GPU. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Moto X4 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, supports Fast Charging and comes pre-loaded with Android 7.1 Nougat. It is available in two color variants that includes Super Black and Sterling Blue in the US market.