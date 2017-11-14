Moto X4 launched in India: Here is how it compares with Oppo F5, Vivo V7 Plus, Honor 9i and more

Motorola, at an event on 13 November, launched the Moto X4, a dual-camera smartphone in India for an introductory price of Rs 20,999.

The Moto X4 will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from 11:59 pm on 13 November. The phone has a 5.2-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) LTPS IPS LCD display panel with a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass. Inside, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 clocked at up to 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 508 GPU.

The Moto X4 is offered in two variants of 3 GB RAM plus 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage. The external storage can be extended to up to 2 TB using a micro-SD card.

In terms of the optics, the Moto X4 has a dual-camera setup with a 12 MP f/2.0 sensor and an 8 MP f/2.2 sensor with dual-LED flash unit. In the front, we have a 16 MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Moto has packed a 3,000 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery with Turbo Charge technology for faster charging. In terms of connectivity the Type-C USB port, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5 with A2DP, LE, aptX, and EDR support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual nano-SIM slots for connectivity.

There are many phones treading this price range and which also sport a dual camera setup as well. We decided that the Oppo F5, Honor 9i, Vivo V7 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A1 are worthy competitors due to their comparable price range, processors and dual-camera setup.

While these smartphone offer dual cameras, they also offer plenty of value for money given the hardware specifications available. While Moto X4 looks unique in comparison, it does lack a taller 18:9 display, which appears to be a trend among smartphone manufacturers these days. In fact, apart from the Xiaomi A1, all the handsets given below offer an 18:9 display with varying display resolution.

Let's have a look at how the Moto X4 stacks against its competitors. You do need to note, that these smartphones are being currently compared based on their specification on paper. Real-world tests should follow soon.

Smartphone Moto X4 Huawei Honor 9i Oppo F5 Vivo V7 Plus Xiaomi Mi A1 Display Size (inch) 5.2 5.9 6 6 5.5 Resolution (pixels) 1080×1920 1,080 x 2,160 1080 x 2160 720 x 1,440 1,080 x 1,920 Pixel Density (PPI) 424 409 402 269 403 Display Type LTPS IPS IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD LTPS IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 157×77.5×7 156.5 x 76 x 7.5 155.9 x 75.8 x 7.7 155.4x75.8x7.3 Weight (gm) 163 164 152 160 165 Dual SIM No Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types CDMA / EVDO Rev A

UMTS / HSPA+

GSM / EDGE GSM / CDMA / LTE / VoLTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 HiSilicon Kirin 659 Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x ARM Cortex A53 @2.2 GHz 4× Cortex-A53 @ up to 2.36 8xCortex-A53 @ 2.5 GHz 8xCortex-A53 @ 2.5 GHz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.0 GHz GPU Adreno 508 Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 RAM 3 GB 4GB 4 GB,6 GB RAM 4 GB 4GB Ruggedness IP68 – – – – On-Board Memory 32 GB 64GB 32, 64 GB 64 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 2 TB Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 128 GB Sensors Fingerprint Reader

Gravity

Proximity

Accelerometer

Ambient Light

Magnetometer

Gyroscope

Sensor Hub Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Ambient Sensor, Sar Sensor Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 12MP f2.0

8MP f2.2 16MP, 2 MP 16 MP, f/1.8, 16 MP, f/2.0 12 MP, f/2.2 and 12 MP, f/2.6 Optical Image Stabilisation No - No No - Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase Detection AutoFocus Phase detection Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection Secondary Camera 16MP f2.0 13MP, 2MP 20 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/2.0 5 MP Video Capture 4K (30fps) 1080p 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 4K Flash dual LED flash LED LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android™ 7.1, Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 (Nougat) Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android One 7.1.2 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Yes, Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 BR/EDR + BLE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE NFC Yes TBA No No No Infrared No TBA No No Yes Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Home button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio No Yes, FM Radio No Yes, FM Radio Yes USB Type Type-C reversible Type-C Reversible connector microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,000 3,340 3200 3225 3,080 Fast charging Yes TBA No No Yes Colors Super Black, Sterling Blue Prestige Gold, Aurora blue, Graphite Black Black, Gold, Red Champagne Gold, Matte Black Black, Gold, Rose Gold Prices in India Rs 20,999 Rs 17,999 Rs 19,990 Rs 21,990 Rs 14,999

As you can see from the comparison above, the Moto X4 does have a couple of features going for it on paper, despite its slightly higher pricing. There's the unique design, with quality construction, one that's currently only available on the Honor 9i. Add to this an IP 68 dust and water resistance rating, and it does have an edge when comes to design. Moving to the internals, the Moto X4 is the only one to offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, that comes with latest manufacturing process, the fastest GPU in the mid-segment which should do well, when it comes to both gaming and battery life.

The Moto X4 is also the only one in the above lot, to pull off 4K video recording at 30 fps and even offer Bluetooth v5.0 that lets you stream to two devices at once.

For now, at least on paper, things are looking up for the Moto X4.

You can also read our first impressions here, but we would recommend you to wait for our full review, before you decide to get the Moto X4.