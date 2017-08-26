Moto X4 complete specifications leaked online; to sport 12 MP dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 630 and more

Moto X4, which is expected to launch soon, has been making news online for the many leaks that are surfacing. We have already seen the leaked renders of the phone, know that it will come with a metal body, will sport a dual camera and more.

In the latest leak, courtesy theleaker, the FCC certification link has leaked online and one can find most of the hardware details of the Moto X4 from it.

According to the specs, the Moto X4 will be housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset which will house an octa-core processor of up to 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 508 GPU. The phone is expected to sport a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Moto X4 will house 4 GB RAM and will come with 64 GB internal storage capacity, which is expandable to 256 GB using a microSD card. Interestingly, the variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage will be manufactured for Asia Pacific region, while handset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB will be for the European market.

The Moto X4 would be IP68 water and dust proof. The specs sheet also confirms the fact that the Moto X4 will come with a dual 12 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP wide-angle front-facing camera. One of the sensors will be a colour one and the other will be a monochrome sensor. There will also be a dual tone LED flash unit above the rear camera.

The phone will come a 3,000 mAh battery and it will come with Turbo charging feature as well.

As we had seen earlier, this leak also puts the price point at 350 to 400 Euros.