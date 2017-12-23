Moto X4 Android One edition reportedly receiving Android Oreo update in the US

Motorola has reportedly started the rollout of Android 8.0 (Oreo) for the Moto X4 Android One edition in the US. The update will be bringing in the latest Android security patch alongside changes in the UI and new features. Since this is an Android One device, the Oreo update should be exactly like the Pixel or Nexus update.

According to Android Police, the new features on Android Oreo includes a new Parallel Apps or split screen-style feature. Also, the Picture-in-Picture or PiP mode is now supported alongside a changed quick settings look. The update has a build number of OPW27.1.

The Moto X4, has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It has a Snapdragon 630 SoC with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM 32 GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 12 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

Also, this phone supports Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa and it comes with an IP68 rated water and dust resistance rating. In our review of the device, we noted that the phone is yet another design winner from the Lenovo stables, but also noted that it needs some spit and polish in the camera department. Check out the review here.