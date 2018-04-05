Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G6 series of smartphones, which will include the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. Lenovo-owned Motorola is also expected to bring two smartphones in the E series that includes Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.

Earlier, the images and specifications of the Moto G6 were leaked online and a new report on Android Headlines provides information about the Moto G6 Play. The new leak suggest that the smartphone will come with a 5.7-inch HD Plus “Max Vision” display with an 18:9 aspect ratio display protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

According to the report, the Moto G6 Play is powered by a Snapdragon 427 Soc and features a 13 MP sensor on the rear side of the smartphone. The highlight of the G6 Play is a 4,000 mAh battery which can be charged by a "Turbo-Power charger" provided by the company which can provide "hours of power" in minutes.

The smartphone is reported to be splash-resistant and will come with a 5 MP selfie camera.

Other features on the smartphones include "Quick Capture" that allows the users to quickly launch the camera and the "best shot" features takes multiple images and user has the choice to chose the best one. "Manual Mode" on the smartphone allows the users to control focus, exposure compensation, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance while shooting a picture. "Beautification Mode" allows the users to beautify a selfie.