Moto G6 leaks have started flooding the web as the smartphone is expected to be launched soon by the company. The new images of the smartphones leaked online suggest that the smartphone will come with a 18:9 aspect ratio display that will not feature a notch.

Previous reports suggested that the Moto G6 will come with an upgraded Snapdragon 450 SoC just like on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. According to a new report on KillerFeatures the cheapest smartphone in the G6 lineup will feature a 5.7-inch HD Plus display termed as "Mas Vision" with a resolution of 720X1,440 pixels. The smartphone will come with a 1.4 Ghz processor, expected to be an older Snapdragon 430 SoC. It will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will feature a 13 MP primary camera with Rapid Focus technology.

The next variant in the G6 series, Moto G6 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch Full HD Plus display. The G6 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 450 and will be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The rear camera will feature a dual-camera setup with 12 MP + 5 MP cameras, whereas the front camera will feature a single 16 MP sensor.

The Moto G6 is expected to come in two variants with 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage and with 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage.

Previous leaks suggest that the company is going to launch three smartphone in the G series that includes Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus. Motorola is also expected to bring two smartphones in the E series that includes Moto E5 and E5 Plus. Moto G6 is expected to be priced around $199 ( around Rs 13,000) while the Moto G6 will come with a price tag of $249 (around Rs 16,000).