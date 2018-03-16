You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Play, Moto E5 and E5 Plus spotted online on certification sites

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Mar 16, 2018 10:29 AM IST

Motorola’s unreleased upcoming device line-up as part of its Moto G family and Moto E family has been spotted on the internet for certifications.

Image: Motorola India

Image: Motorola India

The company has not announced any details about the launch or the lineup for this year, but this leak hints at the immediate launch of these devices. This works in favour of the company as it is 2018 and an increasing number of the companies have either launched or announced plans for the devices that they are going to launch this year.

Smartphone companies that are competing for the entry-level, budget and mid-range line up such as Xiaomi have not only announced but also launched their line up for the year.

According to a report by Nashville Chatter, Moto G6 with model number XT1925-7, Moto G6 Plus with model number XT1926-5 and Moto G6 Plus with model number XT1922-1 have been spotted on the internet for TKDN and NBTC certification in Indonesia and Thailand respectively.

Image: Nashville Chatter

Image: Nashville Chatter

TKDN and NBTC are equivalent to TENAA in China that certifies that the device is compliant with a set of standards. The report pointed out that the company is focusing heavily on the Asian market with the G6 range before launching them in the Western market.

In addition to the G6 line-up, E5 series has also been spotted on certification website with mode number XT1944-6 which could be the Moto E5 Play and model number XT1924-3, the Moto E5.

Image: Nashville Chatter

Image: Nashville Chatter

According to the report, Motorola has gone ahead with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC for Moto G6 instead of a more updated Snapdragon 450. On the other hand, G6 Plus will come with Snapdragon 630 SoC along with 4 GB RAM. It will also come with 6 GB RAM variant packing more storage. As for other specifications, the device will come with an FHD+ 5.93-inch display and 3,250 mAh battery. Interested buyers will have the option to buy the device in Gold, White, Blue, Silver and Cyan colours.


Published Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:29 AM | Updated Date: Mar 16, 2018 10:29 AM


Also See





Top Stories


9 Months Episode 1 Part 1 | Bringing your baby home: Checklist for new parents


TOP REVIEWS