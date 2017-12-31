Moto G5S Plus gets a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 in the Indian market; now available for Rs 14,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola has reduced the price of its Moto G5S Plus by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched at Rs 15,999 in the Indian market and now available for Rs 14,999. The cheaper variant of the smartphone, the G5S is also priced at Rs 14,999.

The dual-lens camera phone was launched back in August and competed with Xiaomi's Mi A1, Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo Z2 Plus. This price-cut makes the device as a compelling opting for people who are looking for a device under Rs 15,000 and don't want to opt for Xiaomi.

The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with its CPU clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, with an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB through a microSD card.

It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display along with 13 MP and 8 MP dual camera module on the rear side of the phone. The camera is capable of shooting 4k video at 30 fps and comes with colour balancing dual-LED flash. The Moto G5S Plus is powered by 3,000 mAh battery.

It comes with microUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/q/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5-mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots in terms of connectivity options. The smartphone is available on the online retailer Amazon and Moto Hubs across the country.