Moto C Plus with 5-inch screen and 8 MP camera expected to launch on 19 June on Flipkart

Motorola appears to be gearing up for the launch of a Moto C Plus in India on 19 June, judging by the invites that the smartphone maker has sent out.

The Moto C was launch in India at a price of Rs 5,999, the price of the Moto C Plus is unknown, but it’s expected to be in the Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 range.

The C Plus is expected to come with a 5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 chip and a Mali-T720 GPU. You can expect to choose between a variant with 1 GB RAM or 2GB RAM. We’d recommend the latter. Internal storage will be limited to 16 GB, but apparently, it can be expanded by up to 32 GB via a microSD card.

Yes, it's a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/29lsSpWqic — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 15, 2017

In the camera department, you get an 8 MP f/2.2 rear camera and a 2 MP f/2.8 front camera. The phone supports 4G. A 4,000 mAh battery will provide the juice to keep the phone running. The device will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

The phone will be available in Metallic Cherry Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black colours.

The device is a Flipkart-exclusive and will not be available on any other online retail platform.