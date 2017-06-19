Moto C Plus vs Moto C vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Redmi 4A: Entry-level smartphone comparison

You are here:
TechRehan HoodaJun, 19 2017 16:28:03 IST

Lenovo has just launched its latest entry-level smartphone the Moto C Plus in the Indian market. The smartphone arrives in India just a couple of weeks after the launch of Moto C and will directly compete with the entry-level smartphones in the market, including those from rival, Xiaomi. The launch of Moto C Plus also comes weeks after the launch of the latest entry-level smartphone by Xiaomi, the Redmi 4.

With the launch of these entry-level smartphones that are trying to push the price-tag down for affordable entry-level smartphones in the market, we though that it is the right time to compare the best entry-level smartphones in the market. Today we are comparing the newly launched Moto C Plus with the existing Moto C, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A. One thing to note here is that this comparison only takes into account the device specifications on paper and we are not accounting for the real world performance as we have not tested the Moto C Plus yet.

SmartphoneMoto C PlusMoto CXiaomi Redmi 4Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Display Size (inch)5555
Resolution (pixels)720 x 1280480 x 854720 x 1280720 x 1280
Pixel Density (PPI)294196296296
Display TypeTFTTFTIPS LCDIPS LCD
Dimensions(mm)144x72.3x10145.5x73.6x9141.3x69.6x8.9139.9x70.4x8.5
Weight (gm)162154156131.5
Dual SIMYesYesYesYes
SIM TypeNano SIMMicro SIMMicro, Nano-SIMMicro, Nano-SIM
Connectivity TypesGSM / HSPA / LTEGSM / HSPA / LTEGSM / HSPA / LTEGSM / HSPA / LTE
ProcessorMediatek MT6737Mediatek MT6737MQualcomm Snapdragon 435Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
CPU CoresQuad-coreQuad-coreOcta-coreQuad-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz)4x1.3 Cortex A534x1.1 Cortex A538x1.4 Cortex A534x1.4 Cortex A53
GPUMali-T720MP2Mali-T720MP2Adreno 505Adreno 308
RAM2 GB1 GB2 GB,3 GB,4 GB2 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory16 GB8,16 GB16,32,64 GB16 GB
Expandable MemoryYes, upto 32 GBYes, upto 32 GBYes, upto 256 GBYes, upto 128 GB
SensorsAccelerometerAccelerometerFingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, CompassAccelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
Primary Camera8MP, f/2.25MP13MP, f/2.213MP, f/2.2
Optical Image StabilizationNoNoNoNo
Camera ArraySingle CameraSingle CameraSingle CameraSingle Camera
Autofocus SystemPhase detection-Phase detectionPhase detection
Secondary Camera2MP, f/2.85MP5MP, f/2.25MP, f/2.2
Video Capture720p1080p1080p1080p
FlashDual-LED (Front and back)LEDLEDLED
OS VersionAndroid 7.0 NougatAndroid 7.0 NougatAndroid 6.0.1 MarshmallowAndroid 6.0.1 Marshmallow
AI (Smart Assistant)Google AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle AssistantGoogle Assistant
GPSYesYesYesYes
Wi-FiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, HotspotWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, HotspotWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, HotspotWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2, A2DP, LEv4.2, A2DP, LEv4.1, A2DP, LEv4.1, A2DP, LE
NFCNoNoNoNo
InfraredNoNoYesYes
Fingerprint ScannerNoNoYes, Rear buttonNo
3.5mm jackYesYesYesYes
RadioYes, FM RadioYes, FM RadioYes, FM RadioYes, FM Radio
USB TypemicroUSB v2.0microUSB v2.0microUSB v2.0microUSB v2.0
USB StandardUSB v2.0USB v2.0USB v2.0USB v2.0
Battery (mAh)4,0002,3504,1003,120
Quick ChargeYesNoYesNo
ColorsPearl White, Fine Gold, Starry BlackMetallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry BlackGray, Gold, BlackGold, Rose Gold, Dark grey
Prices in India6,9995,9996,9995,999

Conclusion:

According to the comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers the most value for money in terms of specifications offered on the sheet. Redmi 4 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 along with 2 GB RAM , a better 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Then there's also the fact that the Redmi 4 features a more polished-looking design with a matte-finished metal body.

Indeed, the only area where the Moto C Plus beats the Redmi 4 is when it comes to software. Lenovo seems to be continuing the tradition of delivering smartphones with the latest Android software and with the Moto C Plus, you do get an almost stock version of Android 7.0. With 2 GB RAM, the choice really boils down to what software you prefer.


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:28 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:28 pm

