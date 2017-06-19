Moto C Plus vs Moto C vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Redmi 4A: Entry-level smartphone comparison

Lenovo has just launched its latest entry-level smartphone the Moto C Plus in the Indian market. The smartphone arrives in India just a couple of weeks after the launch of Moto C and will directly compete with the entry-level smartphones in the market, including those from rival, Xiaomi. The launch of Moto C Plus also comes weeks after the launch of the latest entry-level smartphone by Xiaomi, the Redmi 4.
With the launch of these entry-level smartphones that are trying to push the price-tag down for affordable entry-level smartphones in the market, we though that it is the right time to compare the best entry-level smartphones in the market. Today we are comparing the newly launched Moto C Plus with the existing Moto C, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A. One thing to note here is that this comparison only takes into account the device specifications on paper and we are not accounting for the real world performance as we have not tested the Moto C Plus yet.
|Smartphone
|Moto C Plus
|Moto C
|Xiaomi Redmi 4
|Xiaomi Redmi 4A
|Display Size (inch)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Resolution (pixels)
|720 x 1280
|480 x 854
|720 x 1280
|720 x 1280
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|294
|196
|296
|296
|Display Type
|TFT
|TFT
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|144x72.3x10
|145.5x73.6x9
|141.3x69.6x8.9
|139.9x70.4x8.5
|Weight (gm)
|162
|154
|156
|131.5
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano SIM
|Micro SIM
|Micro, Nano-SIM
|Micro, Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6737
|Mediatek MT6737M
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|CPU Cores
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|Octa-core
|Quad-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x1.3 Cortex A53
|4x1.1 Cortex A53
|8x1.4 Cortex A53
|4x1.4 Cortex A53
|GPU
|Mali-T720MP2
|Mali-T720MP2
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 308
|RAM
|2 GB
|1 GB
|2 GB,3 GB,4 GB
|2 GB
|Ruggedness
|–
|–
|–
|–
|On-Board Memory
|16 GB
|8,16 GB
|16,32,64 GB
|16 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, upto 32 GB
|Yes, upto 32 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 128 GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Accelerometer
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Primary Camera
|8MP, f/2.2
|5MP
|13MP, f/2.2
|13MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection
|-
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Secondary Camera
|2MP, f/2.8
|5MP
|5MP, f/2.2
|5MP, f/2.2
|Video Capture
|720p
|1080p
|1080p
|1080p
|Flash
|Dual-LED (Front and back)
|LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint Scanner
|No
|No
|Yes, Rear button
|No
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|USB Type
|microUSB v2.0
|microUSB v2.0
|microUSB v2.0
|microUSB v2.0
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000
|2,350
|4,100
|3,120
|Quick Charge
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Colors
|Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry Black
|Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry Black
|Gray, Gold, Black
|Gold, Rose Gold, Dark grey
|Prices in India
|6,999
|5,999
|6,999
|5,999
Conclusion:
According to the comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers the most value for money in terms of specifications offered on the sheet. Redmi 4 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 along with 2 GB RAM , a better 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Then there's also the fact that the Redmi 4 features a more polished-looking design with a matte-finished metal body.
Indeed, the only area where the Moto C Plus beats the Redmi 4 is when it comes to software. Lenovo seems to be continuing the tradition of delivering smartphones with the latest Android software and with the Moto C Plus, you do get an almost stock version of Android 7.0. With 2 GB RAM, the choice really boils down to what software you prefer.
Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:28 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 04:28 pm