Moto C Plus vs Moto C vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Redmi 4A: Entry-level smartphone comparison

Lenovo has just launched its latest entry-level smartphone the Moto C Plus in the Indian market. The smartphone arrives in India just a couple of weeks after the launch of Moto C and will directly compete with the entry-level smartphones in the market, including those from rival, Xiaomi. The launch of Moto C Plus also comes weeks after the launch of the latest entry-level smartphone by Xiaomi, the Redmi 4.

With the launch of these entry-level smartphones that are trying to push the price-tag down for affordable entry-level smartphones in the market, we though that it is the right time to compare the best entry-level smartphones in the market. Today we are comparing the newly launched Moto C Plus with the existing Moto C, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and Xiaomi Redmi 4A. One thing to note here is that this comparison only takes into account the device specifications on paper and we are not accounting for the real world performance as we have not tested the Moto C Plus yet.

Smartphone Moto C Plus Moto C Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4A Display Size (inch) 5 5 5 5 Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1280 480 x 854 720 x 1280 720 x 1280 Pixel Density (PPI) 294 196 296 296 Display Type TFT TFT IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 144x72.3x10 145.5x73.6x9 141.3x69.6x8.9 139.9x70.4x8.5 Weight (gm) 162 154 156 131.5 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano SIM Micro SIM Micro, Nano-SIM Micro, Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Mediatek MT6737 Mediatek MT6737M Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU Cores Quad-core Quad-core Octa-core Quad-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x1.3 Cortex A53 4x1.1 Cortex A53 8x1.4 Cortex A53 4x1.4 Cortex A53 GPU Mali-T720MP2 Mali-T720MP2 Adreno 505 Adreno 308 RAM 2 GB 1 GB 2 GB,3 GB,4 GB 2 GB Ruggedness – – – – On-Board Memory 16 GB 8,16 GB 16,32,64 GB 16 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 32 GB Yes, upto 32 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 128 GB Sensors Accelerometer Accelerometer Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 8MP, f/2.2 5MP 13MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Single Camera Single Camera Single Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection - Phase detection Phase detection Secondary Camera 2MP, f/2.8 5MP 5MP, f/2.2 5MP, f/2.2 Video Capture 720p 1080p 1080p 1080p Flash Dual-LED (Front and back) LED LED LED OS Version Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE NFC No No No No Infrared No No Yes Yes Fingerprint Scanner No No Yes, Rear button No 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio USB Type microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 2,350 4,100 3,120 Quick Charge Yes No Yes No Colors Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry Black Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry Black Gray, Gold, Black Gold, Rose Gold, Dark grey Prices in India 6,999 5,999 6,999 5,999

Conclusion:

According to the comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers the most value for money in terms of specifications offered on the sheet. Redmi 4 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 along with 2 GB RAM , a better 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Then there's also the fact that the Redmi 4 features a more polished-looking design with a matte-finished metal body.

Indeed, the only area where the Moto C Plus beats the Redmi 4 is when it comes to software. Lenovo seems to be continuing the tradition of delivering smartphones with the latest Android software and with the Moto C Plus, you do get an almost stock version of Android 7.0. With 2 GB RAM, the choice really boils down to what software you prefer.