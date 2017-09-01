Microsoft's Mixer Create mobile game streaming app moves out of beta, now available on Android and iOS

Mixer is Microsoft's videogame oriented live streaming service. The service is tweaked to allow for real time interaction between streamers and viewers. Microsoft claims that it's "Faster than Light" technology allows games to be streamed with a lag of 2 to 3 seconds, as against the 20 second lag typically seen in competing video game streaming services. This allows viewers to participate in the gaming experience, in real time.

Mixer is available on Xbox, and is supported on major browsers as well. On mobile platforms, there are two applications for Mixer. The Mixer app itself allows users to watch livestreams, and chat with each other and the streamer. The Mixer Create application, which was so far in the beta phase, allows users to stream gameplay directly from the phone itself. The Mixer Create application is now available for free on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

No extra equipment is needed for streaming games from mobile platforms. Mixer Create works with any game on Android, but only works with the games that have enabled the ReplayKit functionality. Some of the games supporting video recording and streaming on iOS include Hungry Shark World, Goat Simulator and Asphalt 8. Mixer supports co-streaming from up to four participants, and at the time of launch, Mixer Create users can accept invitations to participate in a co-stream. In the future, Microsoft plans to add the functionality of allowing users to invite others to participate in their co-streams as well.

Apart from videogame streams, users can also use Mixer Create to broadcast live streams or vlogs. Streamers will have access to chat and moderation, and the application provides an experience on mobile phones similar to that on the Xbox or a desktop computer. If using another device such as an Xbox or a PC for streaming, Mixer Create can be used as a companion app for chatting, at the same time. Users will also be able to change their settings and manage their profile from the application, while on the move.