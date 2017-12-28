Microsoft starts selling LTE-equipped Surface Pro devices for general public

Microsoft has started selling to the general public the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) equipped version of its Surface Pro — which were earlier sold to business customers only.

"The Surface Pro with LTE was not available through the general Microsoft Store until today. Consumers can head over to the store now and place an order for this device," Ubergizmo reported on 28 December.

Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced comes in two versions — the lower variant has a 128 GB SSD with 4 GB RAM for $1,150.

The higher-end model doubles the specifications for 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM for $1,450.

Both the devices feature Intel Core i5 chipset and claim up to 13.5 hours of battery life.

There is a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, making the device capable of gigabit cellular speeds, although Microsoft has capped it at 450 Mbps.

The tech giant is primarily focusing on commercial customers with the LTE versions of the Surface Pro.

It was not clear whether this was what the company meant by offering the devices to consumers to purchase, The Verge reported.