Microsoft releases Windows 10 preview with bug fixes before the upcoming Fall Creators Update

Microsoft has released a new preview update of Windows 10 for Windows Insider Fast Ring circle. The builds released by the company focus on fixing known bugs rather than adding new features.

Microsoft has brought two separate updates for both PC and mobile phones operating on Windows 10. The update for PC has a preview build number 16275 and the mobile build update number for phones is 15245.

The updates mostly focus on fixing bugs instead of including any new features. Microsoft says it wants Insiders to have quick access to new builds without bugs. Microsoft has updated many bugs that were known, with this update. It is in the process of finalising the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update which is scheduled to drop next month.

Some of the bugs fixed for the PC version include:

Fixing an issue related to Asphalt 8 not accepting input in recent flights.

Fixing an issue that caused minimised per-monitor DPI aware windows to miss DPI changes and end up with a mix of DPI scaling upon restoring.

Fixing an issue related to taskbar becoming unexpectedly thick on booting up the PC while plugged in to an external monitor with a different DPI.

Fixing an issue resulting in progress wheels on certain websites in Microsoft Edge unexpectedly moving out of place during their rotation,

Some of the bugs fixed on Mobile include

Fixing an issue where MTP service would sometimes crash when you disconnected your phone while a file transfer was in progress.

Fixing an issue related to a spin look which would get triggered by deleting a VPN profile.

Fixing an issue where the Silverlight app that uses GPS would crash.

Fixing an issue where the new Privacy Consent pop-up would block loading of apps which used the activity detection and pedometer sensors.

The complete set of bug fixes for both PC and Mobile can be found on the Windows Blog.

Microsoft is also reported to be finalising the Windows 10 Fall Creators update. The update is expected to be released in September.