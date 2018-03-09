Microsoft has partnered healthcare major Apollo Hospitals to create an artificial intelligence-focused network in cardiology.

The partnership between Microsoft and Apollo will work to develop and deploy new machine learning models to predict patient risk for heart disease and assist doctors on treatment plans, the companies said in a joint statement.

Commenting on the development, Microsoft AI and Research Corporate Vice President Peter Lee said: "Our unique partnership with Apollo brings together our learnings in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas and Apollo's experience and expertise in cardiology."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Network for healthcare aims to democratise artificial intelligence by empowering healthcare providers with faster, intuitive and predictable solutions and reducing the disease burden, he added.

"This collaboration with Microsoft's path-breaking technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning will help better predict, prevent and manage heart disease in the country," Apollo Hospital's Joint MD Sangita Reddy said.

While we commence this in India, we will validate the algorithms and work towards creating a global consortium to tackle multiple conditions in cardiovascular disease, she added.

"Cardiac disease is amongst India's leading causes of mortality and morbidity, which is exacting a toll on the health and well-being of our citizens," Reddy said