Microsoft new Pix update for iPhone and iPad's AI powered camera turns snapshots into famous paintings

A new feature released by Microsoft for its AI-powered camera app in the iPhone and iPad automatically turns photos into artistic snapshots reminiscent of paintings hanging in the famed galleries of Amsterdam, Paris and New York.

The feature is part of a comprehensive update for Microsoft Pix for iOS and have been developed working with Microsoft's Asia lab and Skype. The application uses a string of intelligent algorithms developed by Microsoft researchers to take the guesswork out of getting great photos with every tap of the shutter button.

"In the past, a lot of our efforts were focused on using AI and deep learning to capture better moments and better image quality. This is more about fun. I want to do something cool and artistic with my photos.”said Josh Weisberg, a principal program manager in the Computational Photography Group.

Unlike filters which are used by popular photo sharing apps like Instagram and Snapchat where the colour of the photo is uniformly altered, Pix style transfers texture, pattern and tones of the selected style to the photo, transforming it into a distinct creation. Pix Styles works directly on your device, without accessing the cloud to run the calculation.

The new-feature by Pix are well suited for creativity and sharing unique images on social media platforms. Also the Microsoft Pix team plans to feature a selection of freshly styled pictures aged with #PixStyling on Pix’s Instagram.

Of course, photo editor Prisma was the first to actually make style-transfer techniques mainstream.