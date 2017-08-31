Microsoft helps you be more productive with SMS Insights for Skype Lite users in India

Skype Lite, a version of the communications application made specifically in consideration of the network conditions and devices used in India has rolled out a new feature known as SMS Insights.

Users could already replace the default dallier and the SMS inbox with the Skype Lite version. Skype Lite could sort the messages into categories, such as ones having OTP passwords, or promotional and spam messages. This feature has now been made more advanced with SMS Insights.

The feature is designed to allow users to do more with their SMS inbox, and help out users in their day to day activities. Users have to provide SMS access to the Skype Lite app, and then the application automatically analyses the information and presents them in a user-friendly manner, that allows them to be more productive.

Machine learning algorithms automatically analyse the messages and derive insights based on them. There are two tabs available, for the messages themselves and for the insights. The insights have categories such as finance, shopping, bill payments, reminders, promotions and travel.

The finance category, for example, shows the remaining balance in all your bank accounts, as well as any linked mobile wallets. There are two kinds of reminders, one for bill payments, and the other for events. On tapping particular items, smart cards are displayed with additional contextual information and suggestions on related tasks.

For example, in the shopping category, if you tap on a particular order, there is an option to track the shipping or initiate a call with the delivery person. Under the travel category, if a particular flight is tapped, there is an option to start the web check-in, details on the timing and terminals, the weather forecast, as well as suggestions on places to visit and the option to book tables at restaurants. You can check out the capabilities of the new feature in the video below.

Skype Lite allows users to get a stripped down experience of the full fledged application and even allows users to make video calls over 2G connections. Skype Lite was launched in India in February 2017, and has been frequently updated with India specific features, such as support for additional regional languages, and the provision to authenticate access through Aadhaar.