Microsoft has integrated Adobe Sign into its various cloud platforms such as Azure, Office 365 and more

After their partnership announcement last year, Adobe and Microsoft have integrated the former's e-signature solution, Adobe Sign, and latter's chat-based workspace, Microsoft Teams in various cloud platforms, namely Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamic 365, Adobe Marketing Cloud.

Integrations between products of the two companies include, firstly, Microsoft Office 365 and Adobe Sign, where Adobe Sign is the signature tool for all the Office products. Second is the Adobe Sign and Microsoft Teams, where the signature tool is to used to sign documents sent via a signature tab in the chat-based work platform. Simultaneously, the Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Stock will integrate with Microsoft Teams.

Lastly, it's again Adobe Sign which is integrated with Microsoft Flow.

Adobe Sign for Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft SharePoint is already available. However, Adobe Sign integration for Microsoft's Teams, Flow, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Outlook are expected to come in a few weeks, along with Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Team.

“Adobe and Microsoft are working together to redefine what the modern enterprise experience looks like with collaboration, identity, data and intelligence at the core,” said Abhay Paranis, chief technology officer, Adobe.

According to the press release, Microsoft Teams may expand to Adobe Experience Cloud as well.

Meanwhile, executive vice president, business development, Microsoft, Peggy Johnson, said, “Together with Adobe, we are committed to fostering creativity and a culture of teamwork for our shared customers so they can unlock the opportunities of today’s rapidly evolving workplace.”

Microsoft intends to focus on artificial intelligence, analytics and automation.

Microsoft and Adobe have come a long way, as back in 2006, Adobe was planning to sue Microsoft, over its own PDF-like feature in Microsoft Office 2007. Adobe was not satisfied with the steps taken by European Union to stop Microsoft's new system from shutting out rivals. Microsoft's Windows Vista software had contained a version of fixed document formats, which posed a threat to the PDF format of Adobe.