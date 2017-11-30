Microsoft Edge steps out of beta; now out for Android and iOS

After giving fans a chance to try out a beta version of its mobile web browser, Microsoft has now taken off the beta tag and rolled out the finished version of Edge for iOS and Android users.

According to Microsoft, the new Edge browser that gets rid of the preview tag after thousand of users beta-tested the application worldwide. With most of the kinks ironed out, the finished version adds a couple of new features to the existing set available since the first preview came out.

This would include a new 'Roaming Passwords' feature, that lets users save a new password on their phone, but use the same on their PC's Edge browser, making for a seamless web browsing experience.

Next up is a new dark theme that comes to the mobile browser after first showing up on its PC counterpart.

As for availability, Microsoft Edge for iOS will be available in the United States (English), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French) and the UK (English). As for Microsoft Edge for Android, it is available in the United States (English), Australia (English) Canada (English and French), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French), India (English) and the UK (English).

The rest of the markets will get access the new, non-beta version "over time".