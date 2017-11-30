You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

Microsoft Edge steps out of beta; now out for Android and iOS

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 30 2017 23:20:02 IST

After giving fans a chance to try out a beta version of its mobile web browser, Microsoft has now taken off the beta tag and rolled out the finished version of Edge for iOS and Android users.

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge for mobile

According to Microsoft, the new Edge browser that gets rid of the preview tag after thousand of users beta-tested the application worldwide. With most of the kinks ironed out, the finished version adds a couple of new features to the existing set available since the first preview came out.

This would include a new 'Roaming Passwords' feature, that lets users save a new password on their phone, but use the same on their PC's Edge browser, making for a seamless web browsing experience.

Next up is a new dark theme that comes to the mobile browser after first showing up on its PC counterpart.

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge works across device categories. Image credit: Microsoft

As for availability, Microsoft Edge for iOS will be available in the United States (English), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French) and the UK (English). As for Microsoft Edge for Android, it is available in the United States (English), Australia (English) Canada (English and French), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French), India (English) and the UK (English).

The rest of the markets will get access the new, non-beta version "over time".

 


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 11:20 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 11:20 pm

Also See





Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS