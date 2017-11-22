Microsoft announces support for Tamil language on its Translator app in Office 365

Microsoft on 22 November announced that its translator app now supports Tamil translation in Office 365.

With this addition, users can now translate through "Bing Translator" website, "Microsoft Translator" apps, "PowerPoint" add-ins and API on Azure in over 60 text translation languages and 10 speech translation languages.

People using Tamil language can listen to people speaking in the same language and see the translated text on their device with the help of Microsoft Translator app.

The new addition will enable Tamil users get directions, order food at restaurants, and use the built-in "Phrasebook" feature.

With Microsoft Translator app, the user can also translate text on other apps on Android smartphonesby highlighting the text to get it translated to their preferred language.

Besides Tamil, Microsoft Translator also supports Bengali and Hindi.