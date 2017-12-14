Microsoft announces partnership with Reddit, intelligent image search and conversational AI for the Bing search engine

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced a partnership with Microsoft at 13 December's Everyday AI event. The main motive of this partnership is to use AI tools for integrating Reddit content in search results on Microsoft's Bing search engine.

The Bing blog explained that this integration is intended to make Bing search results more interactive and provide more comprehensive information. This includes drawing information from Reddit's Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions. This strategy is part of Bing's Intelligent Search feature, which was also announced on 13 December.

While searching for a specific Reddit topic or subreddit, Bing will provide the user with a sneak peak of that information alongside the top conversations for the day on Reddit. Also if the user is searching for any general information and Reddit conversations hold relevant answers, then Bing will display snippets of those conversations directly on your search results. With regards to AMA, the user simply has to type in the person's name to see their AMA Snapshot.

Other enhancements for the Bing include an intelligent image search and the use of conversational AI on normal search queries to display results based on past searches. the topic option will let users clarify questions and refine their searches. The new Bing features are going to roll out first in the US and in future, it will also be introduced to other markets.