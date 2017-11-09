Microsoft announces ‘Near Share’ for quickly sharing files with nearby Windows-powered PCs; its own version of Airdrop

Software giant Microsoft has introduced a new feature called ‘Near Share’ in the latest version of Windows 10 Insider Preview. The company detailed other new features along with ‘Near Share’ in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17035.

This new version will be available for Windows Insiders in the Fast ring or the ones who have opted to ‘Skip Ahead’. The company posted the details about this new feature in a blog post on Windows Blogs. According to the post on the website, this new feature will ensure that sharing files between Windows 10-powered Personal Computers, easy and seamless. It will use Bluetooth to share any documents or images with nearby PCs.

Microsoft has added the ‘Near Share’ option in the notification centre along with integration in the primary ‘Share’ function across the apps. Users will get a notification if and when some near time is trying to send them a file. One thing to note about this new feature is that users can share ‘URLs’ in addition to files to nearby PCs.

This is not the only feature in the latest Insider build and other new features include the ability to ‘Mute a tab’ by right-clicking on the tab in Edge, ability to save free EPUB files in Edge, and ‘Refresh books’ option in the Store. For the uninitiated, Windows Insider Builds is a beta channel for the company to test the latest features before rolling them out to all the Windows 10 powered devices across the globe.