Microsoft announces migration of VMware workloads to Azure Cloud

To help existing on-premises VMware workloads move to Azure Cloud, Microsoft on 27 November announced new migration offerings for customers as additional solutions.

This includes migrating VMware-based applications to Azure, integrating with Azure, and deploying VMware virtualisation on Azure hardware, the company said in a blog post.

"On 27 November, Azure Migrate, a free service, will be broadly available to all Azure customers. While most cloud vendors offer single server migration capabilities, 'Azure Migrate' helps you through the journey of migrating an entire multi-server application," the post read.

"Azure Migrate" will help VMware customers through the journey of migrating an entire multi-server application.

"There are many Azure services that you can use together with VMware workloads without any migration or deployment, enabling you to keep your entire environment secure and well-managed across cloud and on-premises," said Corey Sanders, Director of Compute, Azure.

Azure Migrate can discover on-premises VMware-based applications without requiring any changes to the VMware environment.

Azure is the Hybrid Cloud that enables consistency across application development, management, security, data, and identity.