Microsoft has announced that its Edge browser is now ready for a release on Android tablets and Apple's iPad. Microsoft had been promising this development for quite some time and had also released a beta version earlier. Now it would seem that Microsoft is ready to deliver on its promise of cross-platform integration between PC, mobiles, and tablets.

Microsoft Edge will now be available as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on iPads and Android tablets respectively. Microsoft had late last year unveiled the Edge browser for Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.

Features such as Reading List, New Tab Page, Reading View, and Roaming Passwords in Microsoft Edge will now be available on your tablets and iPads as well. When you stop working on Microsoft Edge on your PC browser, you can continue on your tablet from where you had left off.

In more Edge related news, Google has made public the details of a medium-level security flaw in Microsoft Edge browser whose patch is still not produced. The vulnerability was first discovered in November 2017, by the search giant's Project Zero. Google, through its Project Zero, notified Microsoft about a bug in November, giving the company the usual 90-day disclosure deadline.

With inputs from IANS