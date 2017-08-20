Micromax to launch Evok Dual Note, a dual camera smartphone on 22 August; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Indian phone manufacturer Micromax is set to launch Evok Dual Note on 22 August. The phone will come with a dual rear camera setup and will be exclusively available for sale on the online retail store Flipkart. The company recently tweeted the trailer of the phone on its official Twitter handle.

The Micromax Evok Dual Note will feature 13 MP and 5 MP dual cameras with Sony IMX258 sensors on the rear side of the phone. The phone also comes with a dual tone flash on the back and a flash on the front of the device. It also features a 5 MP camera on the front of the device.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor and will run on Android 7.0 (Nougat). The phone will be available in two RAM and storage variants of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB with 32 GB storage variants. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes with USB type C port with OTG support.

Micromax is also expected to launch a smartphone in Micromax Canvas Infinity series on 22 August. The device is expected to be the first 5.7-inch bezel-less display design phone with 18:9 aspect ratio by the company.