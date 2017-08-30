Micromax launches Canvas Plex Tab at Rs 12,999; will come with one year Eros Now subscription

Consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics announced the launch of its budget tablet the Canvas Plex Tab at Rs 12,999.The tablet will be available from 1 September onwards in offline retail stores in India.

The company, in partnership with Eros Now, is offering customers a one-year premium subscription to the entertainment network's content with the new device.The subscription also allows users access to thematic curated playlists and multi-language subtitles for movies as well as video playlists.

The Canvas Plex comes with an 8-inch HD display coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage along with DTS engineered audio. The device is aimed primarily at media consumers who intend to view video content on the move.

"'Canvas Plex' is our endeavor to bring to our users content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience," said Vikas Jain, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Limited, in a statement.

"We are pleased to partner Eros Now, which is one of the leading players in the Indian entertainment space, with an excellent assortment of Bollywood and regional content,” he added, commenting on the partnership with Eros.

Promotional launch offers include free movie tickets to fresh the Bollywood movie 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' along with a chance for a select few to meet the movie cast.

The device will also come pre-loaded with Eros Now's library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos and TV shows.