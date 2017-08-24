Micromax is planning to release the Canvas Plex Tab in partnership with Eros Now

Micromax is planning to launch a tablet in India in the coming weeks after it has already unveiled the cheapest edge-to-edge screen smartphone in the country called the Canvas Infinity.

The tablet will be called as the Canvas Plex Tab and according to India Today Tech, the tablet will be made in partnership with Eros Now. The tablet is speculated to be in the affordable market space and due to its partnership with Eros, it will be pre-loaded with content from Eros Now.

The tablet will most likely be made of plastic and would resemble the other Canvas Tablets previously launched. Also, it would be featuring DTS sound audio tech, according to India Today Tech. The tablet is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat. There is not much detail about the tablet at this point.

The Mobile Indian speculates that the tablet is in the 7-8-inch range and after looking at the leaked images, points out that the rear camera has an LED flash and rear-facing speakers.

Micromax also launched the Canvas Infinity on 22 August at Rs 9,999 and the phone's USP is its 18:9 display, which measures 5.77-inches across. Pointing out that a Samsung Galaxy S8 has a screen to body ratio of 84.2 percent, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said that the Infinity is offering a ratio of 83 percent. The device itself, is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor and includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD slot and it has dual-SIM capabilities.