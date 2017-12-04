Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro launched at Rs 13,999 with a dual selfie camera system; to start selling on 6 Dec on Flipkart

Expanding its Canvas Infinity series, domestic smartphone maker Micromax on Monday launched the 'Canvas Infinity Pro' with an edge-to-edge display and dual-selfie cameras for Rs 13,999.

The dual-selfie camera system has 20 MP + 8 MP sensors and the phone sports a 16 MP primary camera. The device will be available on Flipkart, starting 6 December.

"We believe that 'Infinity Pro' is a complete package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well. We are known to bring products within the range of millions of Indians and this is another step in that direction," Shubhodhip Pal, chief operating officer, Micromax Informatics said in a statement.

Canvas Infinity Pro features 5.7-inch 'Full Vision' display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Some key features of the cameras are Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Auto Scene Detection and Face Gallery and Tale Album.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage and runs Android 7 .0 Nougat operating system (OS).

A 3,000mAh battery powers the device that, the company claimed, will provide a stand-by time of 420 hours.