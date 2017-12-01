Micromax Bharat 5 launched in India at Rs 5,555; features massive 5,000 mAh battery

Micromax has launched a new addition to its 'Bharat' series of smartphones called the Bharat 5. The Bharat 5 was launched in India at Rs 5,555 and delivers the typical entry-level smartphone specifications save for that massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The device is made of plastic and features your typical rounded smartphone design which features a glossy back. On the front we have a 5.2-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) with plenty of bezel all-around.

Inside, Micromax gets you a quad-core MediaTek SoC paired with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone offers a 5 MP sensor with an LED flash and even offers a fancy 'bokeh' mode. The front-facing camera is again a 5 MP unit and it too comes with an LED flash.

The handset features the usual connectivity options including support for 4G bands, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and rest. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which Micromax claims delivers a standby time of 500 hours.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics said, “Data affordability, connectivity and ease of using technology are the three barriers for the users to get a connected experience. With Bharat series, Micromax is truly helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make their experience more affordable and accessible. Bharat 5 like its predecessors will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country, as a smartphone with 5000 Mah battery is pivotal for a market like India where the tier 3-4 cities still face severe power outage issues. Going ahead as well, we will be coming with compelling product propositions based on the needs of our consumers in the affordable smartphone segment”